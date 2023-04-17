Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – A new report has revealed the horrific sexual abuse that has allegedly taken place inside UK hospitals over the last three years.

According to new figures from the Women’s Rights Network (WRN), more than 6,000 sexual attacks were reported including gang rapes and assaults on children.

The figures were gotten by freedom of information requests to police forces in England and Wales according to the Mirror UK.

At least 2,088 rapes and 4,451 sexual assaults were reported between January 2019 and October 2022 at a rate of 33 a week- a shocking one in seven took place on hospital wards.

And just 4.1 per cent of the crimes resulted in the suspect facing a charge or summons.

Founder of WRN Heather Binning said the figures were ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ and that it shows hospitals are ‘just not safe spaces’

She said: ‘They are almost a market for sexual offenders. It’s absolutely terrifying.’

She said: ‘The police are not doing enough in terms of recording the crimes properly and pursuing them – these are places with CCTV and restricted access. Why is the charge rate so low?’

Ms Binning said: ‘These statistics are jaw-dropping. We began this investigation because of concerns about the safety of women and children on NHS wards, but we are horrified at what we have uncovered.