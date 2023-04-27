Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – A 65-year-old mayor who married a 16-year-old beauty queen before promoting her mum and aunt to top jobs, has left his political party after a backlash.

Mayor of Araucaria, a municipality in the Brazilian state of Paraná, Hissam Hussein Dehaini, 65, reportedly wed his teen bride Kauane Rode Camargo last month.

The high school student last year participated in the Miss Araucária contest, in the teen category (for girls aged 15 to 17) and came second.

Reportedly a day after the wedding on April 12, Kauane’s mother Marilene Rode was promoted to Secretary of Culture of Araucária. She had been a general secretary beforehand, reports stated.

Marilene’s sister, Elizângela Rode, is also a commissioner at City Hall.

Now, it has been revealed that Dehaini has announced his departure from the Citizenship Party.

He announced his departure in a statement released one day after the repercussions of the news of his marriage to the teenager.

“I appreciate the coexistence I’ve always had in the legend since 2009, being my only affiliation party”, he said.

Banda B reported that Hissam had been quiet on social media since the marriage which took place on April 12 and appears in the Official Journal of Civil Registry Offices.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná (MPPR) reported that there is an ongoing investigation. Banda B reported that “one of the main questions” relates to the promotion of the young bride’s mother so shortly after the wedding.

However, according to the Municipality of Araucaria, she “meets the necessary conditions for the exercise of the position, since she has 26 years of experience”.

According to the Brazilian Civil Code “man and woman aged sixteen can marry, requiring authorization from both parents, or their legal representatives, until they reach the age of civil majority”.