Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A terrifying incident played out today, April 18, at a school in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as two stray dogs mauled six persons.

It was gathered that the dogs started biting random people in the horror attack towards the end of school day. The Sun reported that armed cops raced to the scene in Willow Gardens, Winson Green, Birmingham, around 2.30pm today as kids inside Barford Primary were placed on lockdown.

In a terrifying text sent to parents at the time of the incident, the school said:

“There are two potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school. We will not be dismissing any children at their usual time from the advice from police who are currently on Barford Road.

“For your own safety please stay in your cars. The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human.”

Paramedics attended to several people suffering with dog bites before taking them to hospital for further treatment. Their injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police has now seized the two dogs. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing one of the dogs which was dangerously out of control. The police said in a statement;

“We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

“We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

“An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life threatening. We have seized two dogs and both have been taken to secure kennels.

“We are investigating the incident and appeal for anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of April 18.”

The area remains cordoned off.