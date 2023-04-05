Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 16 April 2023 – Five mourners were among the passengers killed on Saturday night after an ill-fated bus they were travelling in rolled at the Josa area along the Wundanyi-Mwatate road in Taita Taveta County.
The passengers, who died on the spot, were said to be travelling from a funeral in Wundanyi when the bus lost control and rolled several times.
A video shared on social media showed rescuers who rushed to the scene of the accident using axes while trying to save the lives of passengers trapped inside.
The area is a notorious blackspot that has claimed the lives of many passengers in the recent past.
