Monday April 17, 2023 – At least four people have been killed and multiple injured following a shooting on Saturday night, April 15, at a birthday party in Alabama.

At the time of the shooting, teenagers were celebrating a birthday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since launched a death investigation into the shooting, which took place at 10:34 p.m. in the town of Dadeville, according to the agency.

Annette Allen, the grandmother of the celebrant, told the outlet that her grandson Philstaviou Dowdell was killed in the shooting while celebrating his sister Alexis’ sweet 16 birthday party.

Philstaviou, a high school senior who was set to attend Jacksonville State on a football scholarship, was shot along with multiple other teens and his mother, who sustained two gunshot wounds.

Just weeks before the shooting, assistant football coach Michael Taylor said Dowdell told him, “If anything ever happened to me, even when I go to college, take care of my two sisters.”

Keke Smith, a high school senior, was also killed.

The shooting left dozens of partygoers with “a wide variety of injuries” and some were still in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, April 16, Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

“There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries,” Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said.

At least 20 people were injured in connection with the shooting, with some on the scene saying the majority of people hurt are teenagers. According to CNN, 15 teens were wounded and hospitalized, and another six have been treated and released.

Authorities have yet to release details on a suspect or possible motive and have not revealed what led up to the shooting, which began to ring out around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

In the meantime, investigators continue to gather information about the shooting, Burkett said.

“We have been getting continuous updates throughout the day and we are absolutely trying to confirm and understand everyone that was in the venue there,” he said.