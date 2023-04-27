Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – A 27-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s nine-month-old baby has been remanded in prison custody.

Adebayo Agboola, who resides in Lagos, was docked at a Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with defilement.

He allegedly defiled the toddler when the 16- year-old mother of the baby left her in his care to buy noodles a short distance from her home, according to the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi.

He told the court that the offence was committed on March 23 at White Sand area.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of the State, 2015.

The charge carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje directed the prosecutor to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 5 and ordered the remand of the accused at Kirikiri Prison.