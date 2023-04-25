Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Police in Tigoni, Kiambu County, have launched investigations into the brutal murder of 25-year-old Passy Nyambura, whose body was found dumped in a dam.
The deceased’s body was spotted floating in the dam by members of the public.
She was dressed in a bra and inner clothes.
The rest of her clothes were dumped near another dam located 4 kilometers away.
When police officers rushed to the scene to collect her body, they discovered that she was pregnant.
Her ex-husband is the main suspect in the brutal murder.
According to family and friends, she has been having constant wrangles with her ex-husband after she got married to another man.
Her ex-husband did not want another man to raise his child.
Her new husband was also arrested for interrogation as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
