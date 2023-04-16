Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A 16-year-old black teenager has been released from hospital just four days after a white elderly homeowner shot him in the head for mistakenly ringing his doorbell.

Ralph Yarl went to pick up his siblings in Kansas City, Missouri, US, and reportedly pulled into the driveway of the home at 10pm on Thursday April 13, where he rang the doorbell, and was immediately shot in the head by the resident.

The homeowner accused of shooting Yarl is an elderly white man in his 80s. According to authorities, the person who fired the weapon was taken into custody and released 24 hours later.

The severely wounded boy ran to three different houses looking for help and was rushed to hospital. The teenager’s parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at an address on 115th Terrace, Kansas City.

Ralph has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home with more than $1.2million (£1 million) raised by a GoFundMe account to help the teen and his family with the medical bills.

Protestors have been at the home demanding the teen gets justice after the suspect was allowed to be released. Famous civil rights lawyers Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump who has worked on high-profile cases involving Black victims such as Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Keenan Anderson and Tyre Nichols, have been retained by the victim and his family.

A protest was organised in Kansas City, with hundreds gathering outside the home where the boy was shot. Celebrities have also added their voices to the growing number of people crying out for charges over the shooting.