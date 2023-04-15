Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – The 15-year-old student who attacked her teacher in front of the entire class has been sentenced to one year behind bars at a youth detention center.

Back in January 2023, video footage of the teenager, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, circulated all over social media after she brutally attacked British literature teacher Tiwana Turner at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia.

In the video posted online, the student can be seen yelling in Turner’s face and slapping her cell phone out of her hand before the teacher tried to call for help as she walked out of the classroom.

When Turner stopped the teen from closing the door on her, a scuffle breaks out and the girl grabs her teacher by her hair and pulls her to the ground. She continues to take several swings at Turner as the tussle carried on while students pulled out their phones to record.

The attack left the teacher with a broken leg and she had to be wheeled out of school on a stretcher.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the student pleaded guilty to felony assault, and once she completes her one-year sentence, she will spend five years on a supervised release program, the Rockdale County assistant district attorney said.

Three months after the incident and Turner says she is still not able to walk on her two feet, saying she’s still using crutches and hasn’t been able to return to work ever since.

“She just went off and pulled me down to the floor,” Turner recalled the attack to FOX5 Atlanta. “I was in the hospital six days and the numbness was there all six days. I can’t go to work, I can’t see my students. I can’t do anything that I used to do. I can’t drive.

Watch the video of the attack below.

Hoe trim at my school man pic.twitter.com/QWwCNWsmUL — BigJerm ひ (@trendingjerm) January 26, 2023