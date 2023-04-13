Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – A teenager in Ohio, USA has died after after overdosing on drug Benadryl for a viral TikTok challenge.

Jacob Stevens, of Greenfield, was declared brain dead after spending about one week on a ventilator after attempting the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ – a viral stunt where users take over a dozen pills of the antihistamine in an attempt to induce hallucinations.

Jacob was at his home filming the challenge with his friends when his body began experiencing seizures, his parents told local news media ABC 6.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator, but was taken off when after doctors could no longer detect brain activity.

‘No brain scan, there was nothing there. He said we could keep him on the vent, he could lay there like that but he would never open his eyes, he will never breathe on his own,’ Jacob’s grandmother Dianna Stevens told the local station.

Jacob later died on Wednesday, April 12. His parents say he will be remembered him as a ‘well-mannered, funny, loving kid,’ according to an obituary published this week.

Taking more than the recommended dosage of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, can cause respiratory failure, irregular heartbeat, cardiac arrest, seizures, and death, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Despite the grave implications, young people still use the over-the-counter allergy medicine to induce hallucinations. The ‘Benadryl Challenge’ first went viral on TikTok in 2020.

The challenge made headlines after a 15-year-old in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma died after attempting the stunt.

Johnson & Johnson, the pharmaceutical company that produces Benadryl, issued a statement after the challenge first went viral, calling it a ‘dangerous trend’ that should be ‘stopped immediately.’

‘We are working with TikTok and other social platforms to remove content that showcases this behavior,’ the company said. ‘We will look to partner across industry and with key stakeholders to address this dangerous behavior.’