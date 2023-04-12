Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – A 12-year-old has been charged with murder after a car hit and killed a grandmother in Sheffield, UK on Wednesday, April 5.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow, police said.

Emergency services responded to calls that a vehicle had collided with a woman in the Greenhill area at 7:10pm, South Yorkshire Police said.

Marcia Grant, 60, was a ‘warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community’, her family said in a statement to police.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Grant, a social worker and foster carer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and on suspicion of possessing a knife.

Andrea Bowell, South Yorkshire Police detective chief inspector, commenting on the case, said:

‘This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident.

‘I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.’

A statement released by police on Friday, April 7 reads: ‘A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a Sheffield woman.

‘The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday, April 8 2023.

‘Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday, April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.’