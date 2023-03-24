Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – Zodwa Wabantu Libram, popularly known as the pantless South African dancer, has reacted after she was called out for putting her bare bum on display again while performing without underwear.

The singer was filmed dancing half naked as she entertained a crowd, most of whom had their phones out to film her.

One follower then called her out, asking if she has a family and how her kids would feel when they see what she does for a living.

Zodwa responded: “I don’t care about people. Family, I support them.”