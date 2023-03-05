Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – This guy called Duke Darls, has said that a woman without a husband is a nobody in the society.

In a series of tweets, Duke said Nigerian women should shut up and pray that men find them worthy to be considered wives otherwise they will suffer.

“Few years from now Nigeria will have one of the most largest numbers of unmarried women roaming the streets. This is not a joke or a swift attack to the ladies, it’s just based on statistics. Niqqas on this side of the world can’t really pinpoint the importance nowadays,” he tweeted on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

“Nigerian Women benefit more from marriage & relationships yet whenever u hear them talk they always talking down on the men. Firstly you’re a nobody in the society if u ain’t married as a woman, so better shut up & pray for a man to deem u worthy to be wifed if not U go suffer o.

“If not u go pay rent tire, don’t think bcos u have brothers they’ll take care of u oh, my dear they will only send u money & that’s it. You’ll starve of sex, men ur age won’t want you, young boys sef go use u learn how to knack then move on. Calm down now, suffer Dey front.”