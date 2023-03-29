Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – A fashion model has urged her fellow married women to understand that their husband’s mothers have more rights in their homes than their biological mothers.

Etie Ngozi wrote:

“Realistically your husband’s mother has more right in your house than your mother. Your mum is a guest! This is the truth even tho una no go gree but ogbasarom.”

She added:

“Understanding boundaries means understanding that there are things your husband’s mother will get away with in her son’s house that your mother can’t get away with.”