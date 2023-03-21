Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – Police probing the mysterious death of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru have reportedly found crucial evidence in her house that may help unravel her mysterious death.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, cops found two OB numbers that Elizabeth had filed at police station accusing her ex-lover Dishon Mirugi, a popular Kikuyu gospel singer, of threatening to kill her on two separate occasions.

It is alleged that on the day she died mysteriously in Dishon’s house at Maziwa Estate along Thika Road, she had gone to ask for Sh 400,000 that she had loaned him.

Dishon told police that she committed suicide inside his wardrobe after he left to run some errands.

However, police suspect foul play was involved in Elizabeth’s death.

He is in custody as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.