Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, has taken to social media to call out her ex for refusing to let her be.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this evening, Sandra who is rumored to be in a relationship with singer, Morachi, said one of her exes, who had come on social media to disgrace her, went to court today to report that she is in South Africa with another man and that the man is fondling with her butt there.

Asking the man to let her be, Sandra wrote;

‘Na you say you no want, you say I be bad person, na you say you don move on…..na you come disgrace me for social media….but you run go court today say I dey in South African with man even mentioned the man’s name say the man dey press my ynash for social media even saying I be gold digger which gold you get I dey dig? damn if I do, damn if I don’t….This is toxic and draining. I’m tired!!!!!”