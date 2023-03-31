Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Women from Gatundu South in Kiambu County took to the streets to demand Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to apologize to Mama Ngina Kenyatta for failing to protect the Northlands City invasion by goons on Monday.

The women took issue with Gachagua, whom they stated was at the helm of the country’s leadership when President William Ruto was out of the country.

The goons, allegedly sent by Gachagua, carted away livestock worth millions of shillings before setting the farm ablaze.

According to the women, failure by police to move in and repulse the intruders, armed with axes, power saws and machetes, was scripted to abet the thuggery, which they decried as having painted the country’s image in bad light.

The women, who protested on the streets of Mutomo village, where Mama Ngina Kenyatta hails from, lamented that hooliganism has augmented at alarming levels, saying it’s time the country’s leadership acted and heeded to their constitutional duty of protecting life and property.

Led by Ruth Njeri Gichuri, they stated that the Kenyatta family had paid a huge cost to liberate the country from colonialism and had gone further to institute key developments that Kenyans are now enjoying saying they deserved respect and honour.

“We are very perturbed by what we saw on television. What would they ask Mama Ngina Kenyatta, a 90-plus-old woman who is defenseless,” decried Njeri.

The ball is now on Gachagua to do the right thing and apologize to both former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta if he wants peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST