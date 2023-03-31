Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, March 31, 2023 – Women from Gatundu South in Kiambu County took to the streets to demand Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to apologize to Mama Ngina Kenyatta for failing to protect the Northlands City invasion by goons on Monday.
The women took issue with Gachagua, whom they stated was at the helm of the country’s leadership when President William Ruto was out of the country.
The goons, allegedly sent by Gachagua, carted away livestock worth millions of shillings before setting the farm ablaze.
According to the women, failure by police to move in and repulse the intruders, armed with axes, power saws and machetes, was scripted to abet the thuggery, which they decried as having painted the country’s image in bad light.
The women, who protested on the streets of Mutomo village, where Mama Ngina Kenyatta hails from, lamented that hooliganism has augmented at alarming levels, saying it’s time the country’s leadership acted and heeded to their constitutional duty of protecting life and property.
Led by Ruth Njeri Gichuri, they stated that the Kenyatta family had paid a huge cost to liberate the country from colonialism and had gone further to institute key developments that Kenyans are now enjoying saying they deserved respect and honour.
“We are very perturbed by what we saw on television. What would they ask Mama Ngina Kenyatta, a 90-plus-old woman who is defenseless,” decried Njeri.
The ball is now on Gachagua to do the right thing and apologize to both former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta if he wants peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
What is there to apologize for proceeds of loots!
Going to history let’s take 1800, did these thieving family have all those land across the boundaries of Kenya. Not at all.
They’ve looting all those land they have in their fossil thief father and during the imbecile mungiki fraudster during it’s abyss regimes 2013 – 2022.
These lands they possess have their original native owners and they should give it back to their rightful native owners descendants.
They should let those persons who helped themselves to enjoy what they took: they are angry and need those items in copying with the present economic hardships created by this mungiki family of fraudsters during 2013 -2022 abyss regime.
Nobody should feel sorry for these family founded on thieving in their abyss regimes. All they have belongs to the real natives of those region going by where they where in the 1800.
Those hungry persons should be let to enjoy their taking in peace and nobody should apologies: it’s up to these family of thieves to apologize to these persons for making them poor compared to what they have looted since 1963 – 1978 and 2003 to 2022.
How own Earth should one defend a thief/thieves family loot/s!
In other jurisdiction they would all have been fossils or rotting in prison by now!