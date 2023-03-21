Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – A lady has set tongues wagging after she sent a funny birthday message to her husband.

She exposed his weakness in the message and hit him below the belt by revealing that he is weak in bed.

She also made fun of his physical attributes.

The viral birthday message reads “You may not be the hottest person I’ve ever been with or the smartest or the funniest. You might suck in bed. You may be not the best partner, but I love you because you love me. To many more years together,”

