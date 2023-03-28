Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Big Brother’s Doyin has clapped back at her colleague, Whitemoney, after he went on a podcast to attack her.

Whitemoney while speaking in the podcast described Doyin as ‘Small Doyin’’ for going on the comment section of his video to attack him for asking men to make money as that will help them get any woman they want.

While speaking in the podcast, Whitemoney opined that Doyin should have contacted him privately to express her disapproval of his comment instead of joining others in the comment section to bash him.

After watching the video of him calling her out, she took to her Instastories to blast him.

In her response, Doyin said Whitemoney has just proven his insanity to the entire internet.

See her response below