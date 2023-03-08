Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Gbenro Ajibade has told women to “take it easy” with their quest for an hour glass figure.

The actor, who was married to curvy actress Osas Ighodaro, made this known via his Instagram account.

He wrote: “LADIES TAKE IT EASY!!! You don’t have to be ‘coke-bottle’ shaped, we like ‘Gatorade’ too!!!”