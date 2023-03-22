Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has castigated President William Ruto’s government for threatening to arrest and seize former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s properties.

Speaking in Nairobi after delivering a notice of the protests beginning next week, Kioni asked police officers to stop efforts by UDA politicians from pursuing Uhuru’s properties.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza administration ought to stop using the former Head of State as a scapegoat over the high cost of living.

“I heard UDA people address a press conference yesterday and among them, they threatened to invade the properties of Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“As the Jubilee Secretary-General, I want to state that this is taking it too far. We would want police officers to take action on any person who threatens any Kenyan’s right to own property,” he stated.

Nonetheless, Kioni remained adamant that the Azimio coalition would continue with peaceful demonstrations in a bid to petition the government to lower the cost of living.

He also rallied Uhuru’s supporters to join them in the demonstrations and take a stance on the matter.

“As Azimio, we’re going to have peaceful demonstrations. We are restraining our members from destroying any property but we have Members of Parliament issuing threats that they will invade Uhuru’s properties, which must be stopped.”

“The continued use of Uhuru for all the problems they have in this country must be stopped. Their inability to govern cannot be wished away by uttering the name of Uhuru Kenyatta or his family.”

“We are also calling upon Uhuru’s supporters to also come out and state their position. We will be doing that as a party in the coming few days,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST