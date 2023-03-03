Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Seyi Edun has shared a vile message she received from a troll who humiliated her for not having a child after seven years of marriage.

In the screenshots, the Instagram user with the name, Tiwatope Abiodun, told Seyi that she is a glutton who is just eating and getting fat instead of her losing weight and crying to God for children.

The follower also told her that she will be “barren forever”.

Seyi, who recently welcomed twins, told the follower that she was pregnant at the time the vile comment was made, which was in October.

“You are not my God,” Seyi added.

For years, Seyi was victimised by trolls who embarassed her for not having a child of her own years after getting married to actor Adeniyi Johnson