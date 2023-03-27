Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Bankole Wellington aka BankyW as he turned a year older today March 27.

Adesua in her birthday post, expressed her love for her husband and father of their son, Zariah. She stated how much she loves Banky W and how he makes her feel. Describing the singer as her ‘entire heart in human form”, Adesua wrote;

‘’About 2 or 3 years ago, I was watching a romcom and the big love gesture moment came on and I had tears in my eyes (anyone that knows me well, knows that good movies make me cry) but I had tears in my eyes for a very different reason. It wasn’t about what I was watching. It was because, for the first time, I wasn’t wondering ‘God when’, but I was like,’omo, what God has given me is even better than this’. Not perfect by any means (it doesn’t need to be) but not any less beautiful, and it’s because of you Olubankole @bankywellington

You are my entire heart in human form. A reflection of God’s love for me. The encapsulation of my silent prayers, and I am unbelievably grateful for you.

You are the most compassionate, kind, sweet, peaceful person I know. You put others before yourself. Zaiahs papa, the best papa in the entire universe.

You make loving you soooo easy. You make our home our safe haven. Thank you, banky, for making this marriage thing joyful, but ABOVE ALL, thank you for being you. I honour the human being that you are.

Thank God for creating you because he knew that thirty-something years down the line, one small Edo girl with a very big God would need you.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY.

I love you more than I can possibly put into words. We’ve been on this journey for almost 6 years and I cannot wait to see what else God has in store for you.

To the greatest man I know, the journey of your Greatness has started and the enormity of it is inevitable.

May the good lord shield you, instruct you, protect you, announce you, defend you, prosper you and make you a channel of blessings through which others are blessed, in Jesus name.

Love you longtime bubba. Truly, madly, deeply.”