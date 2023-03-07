Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has hit out at his critics, saying he is a man on a mission.

Speaking during an interview, Malala said he won’t be intimidated by accusations lavelled towards him.

He said his focus is to ensure that his party and 2027 presidential candidate win majority seats in Parliament and the presidency respectively.

“Yes, I am a gun for hire for William Ruto. I don’t care whatever name you give as long as my president wins the 2027 election with a landslide, as long as my party wins the majority of seats in Parliament. I don’t care whatever name you give me. Yes, I am a gun for hire,” he said.

He said Speakers Moses Wetang’ula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (PAA) should vacate office as the constitution does not allow them to be members of political parties.

Malala said they want the offices to be occupied by new leaders who they will be engaging for a merger.

“Wetangula should resign as the leader of Ford Kenya and allow us to engage the next party leader on matters of dissolution.

“State officers are not allowed to be party leaders and that is why I am also engaging Lamu Governor Issa Timamy to dissolve ANC instead of Musalia Mudavadi,” he said.

According to Malala, many parties in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition don’t have the strength to stand on their own, adding that the best solution for them is to fold and join UDA.

“These parties are as good as dissolved, it is just that they have not accepted that they are no longer politically viable,” Malala said.

