Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – The 3 men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion in 2018 have been found guilty of murder.

20-year-old Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion, was at a South Florida motorcycle dealership on June 18, 2018, when prosecutors say he became the victim of a robbery. He got shot while in his vehicle and the robbers ran off with $50K in cash and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Jurors deliberated for slightly more than seven days before delivering the verdicts on Monday, March 20, marking the end of a trial that lasted about one month. Each convicted perpetrator is expected to receive a mandatory life sentence.

A 4th man named Robert Allen was also arrested in connection to the killing but he pled guilty last year to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other 3 suspects, adding he was hesitant about the robbery and even asked the others to ditch the idea in the moment.

He could still face a lifetime prison sentence for his alleged role in the killing.

The deadly armed robbery was captured by a surveillance camera. Jurors in the criminal trial for Boatwright, Williams and Newsome saw the graphic footage in court this past February. It showed an SUV drive up to Onfroy’s car in the motorbike shop’s parking lot before stopping perpendicular to the BMW, preventing it from exiting onto the street.

Two masked individuals can be seen leaving the SUV and approaching the driver’s side window of Onfroy’s car. A confrontation ensues that ends with one assailant firing a gun through the window. Both suspects then proceed to escape with $50,000 in cash, which Onfroy was carrying inside a Louis Vuitton satchel when the shooting happened, according to testimony heard during the trial. He had planned to use the money to purchase a motorbike from the shop, prosecutors said.

Boatwright and Newsome were the assailants seen in that surveillance footage, according to the prosecution, and the deadly gunshot followed what was a visible brawl allegedly over the money. Prosecutors say Boatwright was the gunman and Newsome was accused of pointing a loaded gun at people inside the BMW. Williams was driving the getaway vehicle and remained inside the SUV as the shooting took place, according to testimony heard in court.

The prosecution built its argument around the accusation that the violent robbery that preceded Onfroy’s death was carefully planned. Prosecutors told the jury in Broward County that the three suspects standing trial had devised a scheme one day before the Deerfield Beach shooting, on June 17, that involved renting a vehicle and traveling around the area to commit various robberies. They allegedly spotted Onfroy leaving the parking lot of the motorbike shop, where they had intended to purchase a face mask, and decided to target him, prosecutors said.