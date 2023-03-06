Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to work for Kenyans and stop diversionary tactics.

Speaking on Monday, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo said the tricks by the Kenya Kwanza administration to get the minds of Kenyans away from what is important will not end well.

Amollo said President William Ruto and Gachagua cannot meet any campaign promises they made, which is why they are focused on witch-hunts.

“Stop these diversionary tactics, Gachagua is not Treasury, CBK, controller of budget, auditor general, DCI, AG, or DPP. This regime can’t meet any promise, so they try to focus on a witch-hunt! This unprecedented effort won’t end well,” Otiende said.

The lawmaker’s reaction follows remarks by Gachagua on Sunday where he said that he will soon reveal how leaders in the Uhuru Kenyatta regime looted Sh 24 billion from the treasury after they realized Ruto had won the election.

