Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – A businesswoman dragged her husband before a customary court on Thursday, March 9, for allegedly denying her conjugal rights.

Mrs Joy Abu, who lives in Abuja, Nigeria, also accused her husband Daniel of being irresponsible.

She said her husband does not care about her and their children and for the reasons mentioned, she is seeking divorce.

She said, “My husband has practically denied me of my conjugal rights; he doesn’t care to know how I feel, he doesn’t know that marriage is not only about food.

“A responsible man will cater also for the emotional needs of his wife.”

She prayed the court to grant her divorce, the custody of the children and compel her husband to pay N100,000 per month for the upkeep of their children.

Daniel denied all the allegations.

The Judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter to March 30.