Monday March 20, 2023 – A 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman was mauled to death by her neighbour’s two Great Danes in front of her young son when she went to feed them while the owner was away.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 16, when two large dogs launched at Kristen Potter inside the neighbor’s home, Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler told the New York Post.

Potter was with her young son when the dogs killed her.

He rushed out to get help after seeing the dogs charging at his mother.

“He was present at the scene, but I don’t think he was there for much of it,” Ressler said, according to WGAL. “As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911.”

The authorities said that the first responders and police officers couldn’t reach the 38-year-old victim until animal control officers showed up and tranquilized the dogs.

The two dogs involved in Potter’s attack were later euthanized at a veterinarian’s office.

Brandon Zeiders, whose fiancee is Potter’s sister, said he was told by state police the two Great Danes might have been fighting and then turned their ire toward Potter when she intervened, according to Penn Live.

The dogs’ owner told the outlet she was “heartbroken” by the incident.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief and I just want to die,” Wendy Sabathne said. “I can’t believe this happened.”