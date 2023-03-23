Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – A woman has undergone an incredible transformation after a photo of herself pushed her to go on a weight loss journey.

At her heaviest, Chantelle Sisco tipped the scales at 162kg and she wore size 24 clothes.

The mum, from Queensland, Australia, said she always struggled with her size and has been overweight for most of her life.

Her confidence hit an all-time low after the birth of her son Ace.

She gained 30kg during her pregnancy as a result of overeating and not being as active, reports news.com.au.

Her turning point came after she saw a picture of herself from a friend’s baby shower.

She could “not even recognise” herself and it was that moment she decided to drastically make a change.

Now, two years later, she has lost 67kg and dropped five dress sizes.

Chantelle, who boasts 11,800 followers on Instagram, told the publication: “I never had any confidence when I was overweight.

“I hated being so out of shape. I couldn’t even get up off the floor while holding my son, which really upset me.

“When I saw that picture of myself at my friend’s baby shower, I knew I needed to change.

“I didn’t recognise myself and the person I had become. I was embarrassed and insecure, and honestly just sad.”

She started with small changes like eating better before adding short walks into her routine.

Once she built up the confidence, Chantelle began going to the gym with her personal trainer mum Rhoeda, 54.

Her hard work paid off as she now weighs 95kg.

She enjoys eating a balanced diet full of high quality protein and fats, along with healthy carbs and fresh fruits.

Speaking about her journey, Chantelle said: “If I can do it, anyone can.”