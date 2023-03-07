Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – A woman in Florida went to a local board meeting to advocate for a “Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day.”

The woman, who identified herself as Ashley Cream, said at the Boca Raton, Florida, Planning & Zoning board meeting on Thursday that Florida has the “largest per capita population of sugar daddies in the US.”

“Miami, Palm Beach and Boca lies the most concentrated populace of these aged benefactors,” the woman said with an elderly man behind her.

She added: “Let us celebrate these giving generous Samaritans as I stand before you requesting that you do carry a sugar daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day on March 10th to honor those who have given us so much.

She said that “sugar daddies” and “yes, even sugar mommies” are “responsible for college educations, cars, homes, vans, jets…and the occasional body enhancement.”

The woman said that “sugar daddies” help support “our local economy” therefore they should have their day.

Watch the video below.