Monday, March 20, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Chief Economist, David Ndii, is at it yet again.

This is after he rattled Kenyans by claiming that the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) would not benefit the Kenya Kwanza government much.

Amid an uproar over the nomination of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), Ndii, who is the chair of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, clarified that salaries paid to the nominees accounted for less than 0.0075 per cent of the national wage bill.

However, a Kenyan argued that the money should be used to construct CBC classrooms instead.

“You have the audacity to make the money seem like it is nothing yet the Ksh450 million can be used to build 4,600 junior secondary school classrooms?” The tweep posed.

“And will the classrooms will campaign for us next elections?” Ndii responded rhetorically.

Those appalled by the high number of CASs insisted that by working with the Ksh1 million figure, the funds could be used to build more than 2,000 classrooms.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who also jumped on Ndii’s thread of rants, decried that the economic advisor was insulting Kenyans for demanding accountability from the government.

In his parting shot, Ndii defended Ruto’s nomination list from attacks over an alleged exclusion of some communities.

“If you paid attention to the CAS list, you would note that every county is represented. I would pay particular attention to the Luo Nyanza and other Azimio-leaning appointees. What you do with your observations is entirely up to you,” he stated.

