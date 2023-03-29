Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – President William Ruto is a man with no shame when lying, going by what he told Kenyans living in Germany on Tuesday.

Ruto began his four-day tour to Europe on Sunday and on Tuesday, he met Kenyans living in Germany.

During his speech, Ruto denied assertions that his administration is overtaxing citizens.

In fact, he maintained that he had stabilised the economy, whose troubles he blames on the ‘reckless policies’ of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There are no increases of any taxes that we have proposed that are punitive. We are in charge of the economy. We have stabilised the economy, which was on a slide into debt.

“Everybody appreciates this fact. We couldn’t access the international financial markets, but today we can do this because they have seen the kind of stability we have brought,” said Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST