Thursday March 16, 2023 – Actor Seun Jimoh has urged women to never confess if they cheat on their man.
The actor wrote on Instagram:
“Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever cheat on your man by mistake, don’t ever confess! Keep it between you and God.”
He added:
“Men don’t forgive cheating and if they do, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life.”
