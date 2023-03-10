Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – The Ministry of Transport has rejected a Bill that sought to tame the chaotic boda boda and tuk tuk industry on grounds that there exists another law.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Act and the Traffic Act contain sufficient laws to regulate the operations of two- and three-wheelers.

The bill, dubbed Bodaboda, seeks to assign additional functions to the authority including establishing procedures for registration and licensing.

“Section 4(2)(a) of the NTSA Act empowers the authority to undertake the registration of all motor vehicles including two and three-wheeled motorcycle taxis,” Mr. Daghar told MPs.

“The Authority does not support the amendments. The purpose of the amendment is therefore already contained in the law.”

The Bill, sponsored by Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, sought to compel boda boda riders to acquire a Public Service Vehicle badge and licences from the NTSA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST