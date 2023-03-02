Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 02 March 2023 – Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has urged women from Homa Bay County to name their children after her and her husband as a way of keeping the Odinga family lineage.
Speaking during the launch of the Homa Bay County Sexual and Gender-Based Violence policy, Mama Ida encouraged the women from the county to name their children Ida and Raila.
By doing so, the Homa Bay community will be holding Raila’s legacy.
“It will be a legacy. I am saying this because I love Homa Bay,” Mama Ida said.
Mama Ida made the remarks after inviting all pregnant women who had attended the event to step forward so that she could give them some cash.
She also gave the women an option of naming their girls after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, if they don’t want to name their kids after her.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Chieths!
Nobody should name their child after you two: children should not after anybody, cos their legions of demons will manifest in them and that should be cut off for good.
You move on with your legions of demons to hades/abyss.
People give your children their own names not after anybody. Many people name their children after their dead family members and the end up with the same demons of the dead person.
Keep your useless request to yourself and have your children name after yourselves, after all your legions of demons are their inheritance and nobody to carry – imbeciles chieths!