Friday, March 31, 2023 – Kenya Power Acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli has opposed new county government charges that could see electricity costs shoot days after a 63 percent increase.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Energy, Muli revealed that there were plans by the counties to charge for every electricity pole erected in the devolved units.

He noted that the charges were retrogressive in their plans to lower the cost of electricity.

Muli explained that the new charges – if they sail through – would have to be factored in on their costs and passed to consumers.

The Kenya Power boss added that some of the county administrations had already written letters to them notifying them of the move.

The counties planning on undertaking the new charges are Nairobi, Mombasa, Laikipia, and Machakos.

“It will affect the cost of electricity for the citizens at the end of the day because power will go up, and we will be knocking at the door of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to put it on the tariff. It is not sustainable,” he explained.

The lawmakers supported Kenya Power’s position and resolved to oppose the plans by the county governments.

“You cannot tap into an area which is going to pain Kenyans because of electricity bills,” Mwala MP Vincent Masau stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.