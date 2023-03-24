Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 March 2023 – Masaba North Sub-County Police Commander Robert Ndambili has revealed that the assailants who brutally murdered Edward Morema and his wife Grace were professional killers.

Speaking to the press, Ndambili said the killers never left any footprint.

They vandalized the family’s closed-circuit television systems to cover their tracks.

“The killers tampered with the CCTV systems in the home and apparently, they dismantled the Digital Video Recorder of the system and walked away with it,” he said.

The heinous murder has left residents of Nyamakoroto village in Nyamira County in shock.

Edward was found lying near his garage with deep cuts on his head.

His hands and legs were tied using binding wire.

His wife was found in the bedroom with deep cuts around her neck and tied just like her husband.

The killers had also gagged the couple’s mouths using pieces of cloth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.