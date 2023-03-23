Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – The house help of a US-based couple brutally murdered in their posh Nyamira home has recounted that they were visited by a mysterious man on the night they were killed.

According to the house help, who had only spent a few days in the home since employment, the mysterious man was known to the couple as perceived from their interactions.

However, she couldn’t identify the stranger as she has never seen him before.

She prepared supper for the couple and their visitor before retiring to bed in a room upstairs.

The following morning around 10 am, Edward Morema Nyagechi, 63, was found lying dead near his garage with deep cuts on his head while his hands and legs were tied with binding wire.

His wife Grace Morema, 60, was later found in the bedroom with deep cuts around her neck and tied up in a similar manner to her husband.

Preliminary investigations indicate no sign of forced entry to the house.

The CCTV was also not working at the time of the murder.

Detectives visited the crime scene and are trying to piece the mystery man’s identity and what time he left the Nyamira mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.