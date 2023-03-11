Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – A ‘marriage counsellor’, Jane Chukwu, has said that a man owns his wife as long as he paid her bride price.

“Forget civilization and feminist brouhaha, when a man pays your bride price, he has automatically paid for your life and the life you live isn’t yours anymore, the life you now have is to please him and make him happy all the days of his life,” she said in a Facebook post on Friday, March 10.

