Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – It is now emerging that the police officer, who shot dead a woman said to be his girlfriend and a neighbour’s wife, had reportedly threatened to go to his rural home where his wife lived and shoot everybody dead.

According to colleagues of the deceased cop, identified as Corporal Mark Mulanda, he had shown signs of depression before committing the heinous act on Sunday night.

“He always appeared disturbed, in the past few months he preferred staying alone and did not talk as much,” said an officer who sought anonymity.

He had also turned into an alcoholic.

A detective involved in investigations said matters could have turned worse if the cop had met more people outside during the killing spree because he sprayed bullets indiscriminately.

“Things could have even been worse because he was shooting anyhow,” the detective said.

A police report revealed that the cop shot his neighbour’s wife twice and girlfriend seven times using an AK47 rifle that had been handed to him that evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.