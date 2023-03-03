Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 March 2023 – An Uber Driver escaped death by a whisker on Thursday night after dropping off a married woman at Kasarani.

She hailed the cab to take her to her house from her workplace in Kahawa Wendani and after reaching her destination, she took time to pay while looking for cash in her handbag.

After paying, her husband came out of the house breathing fire, and confronted the cab driver as he was reversing.

He demanded to know what the driver was doing with his wife in the car.

He unleashed kicks and blows on the driver and picked up stones, before smashing the car’s windscreen.

The driver sped off but the security guard manning the gate stopped him.

He abandoned the car and went to report the matter at Kasarani police station.

When police visited the scene, the man locked himself in the house.

The driver wrote to Facebook blogger Derrick Mbugua, hoping to get justice.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.