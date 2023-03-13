Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has vowed to marshal Luhya leaders to unite the Luhya community ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday while presiding over a funds drive at St. Patrick Sisokhe Catholic Church in Navakholo Constituency, Kakamega County, Wetangula called for a united Luhya leadership in a bid to consolidate the region’s development to enhance their political Journey.

“When we come together as a community our strength is felt, our bargaining power is stronger and our development is visible,” he said.

Wetang’ula asked residents to forget the many Luhya sub-tribes that have often tried to divide the region, adding that they were all one family with one common goal.

“I salute our MPs for the unity that they are demonstrating of late by coming together for the community’s sake,” Wetangula said

“I also like to thank our MCAs across all our western region’s counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega, Transzoia and Bungoma for being our able grassroots foot soldiers who champion our region’s unity. In a few weeks, I will be having a meeting with all of you to discussion our future politics as a region”, he added

The Kenyan DAILY POST