Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has revealed why Raila Odinga always loses elections.

In a statement, Wetang’ula, who once worked closely with Raila during the grand coalition government led by late President Mwai Kibaki, admitted that Raila is always popular on the ground but never makes it to the State House.

According to the former Ford Kenya Party Leader, Raila has never won a presidential election because of being disorganized.

He noted that Raila should not point accusing fingers at anyone for losing the 2022 presidential race to President William Ruto but should only blame himself.

“Raila Odinga is my friend. We found Coalition for Reform and Democracy (CORD) with him and then formed National Super Alliance (NASA) together. I know how he loses elections,

“He (Raila Odinga) is very popular on the ground but much disorganized and has only himself to blame for the loss in August 2022,” Wetang’ula said.

In the 2022 elections, Raila emerged second after polling 6.9 million votes against President William Ruto’s 7.1 million in an election that more than 8 million Kenyans boycotted.

Raila has since disputed the presidential results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying that he was the one who won the election.

The Azimio Leader has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency for a record fifth time, claiming that he was rigged.

Since 1997, when he first vied, Raila has in the recent four consecutive General Elections emerged second.

Raila lost to late President Mwai Kibaki in 2008, and Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017. He again lost to William Ruto in the 2022 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.