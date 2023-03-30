Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to emulate his predecessors, late President Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi, who kept off politics after their retirement.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wetangula said that Uhuru should enjoy his retirement in peace and give the leaders of the day a humble time.

“I urge former President Uhuru Kenyatta to borrow a leaf from his predecessor the late Mzee Moi and Mzee Kibaki who retired in peace after completing their terms of service,

“My advice to him is to keep off politics since his active engagements in politics will soil his legacy,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.