Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has also condemned the invasion and theft at the Kenyatta family Northlands City in Nairobi by machete-wielding goons who were allegedly sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his group.

Speaking at a burial ceremony at Kaptebengwet in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, Wetangula called on the Police Inspector General to conduct thorough investigations and ensure the protection of any Kenyan and their property regardless of political affiliation.

According to Wetangula, the government has a responsibility to protect every Kenyan and his or her property, saying no one should condone such acts of hooliganism.

At the same time, Wetangula appealed to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to emulate past presidents by shunning politics and be a statesman.

The speaker said Uhuru should enjoy his retirement in peace by uniting Kenyans.

He asked Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to accept past election outcomes and move on, calling on Kenyans to stop being misused by politicians to cause chaos during demonstrations.

