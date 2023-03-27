Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 27, 2023 – A wedding reception ended abruptly when the bride discovered her groom is married with 7 kids.

A video from the disrupted wedding party was shared online.

In it, chairs, canopy, and wedding decorations are seen strewn across the floor while wedding guests stand around looking confused.

A voice is then heard scolding women who marry other people’s husbands, while explaining that the wedding ended because the groom is married with kids.

Watch the video below.