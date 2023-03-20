Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenyans of their security even as Azimio Alliance holds mass action across the country on Monday.

Speaking on Saturday in Kirinyaga during an alumni meeting at Kianyaga Boys High School, his former school, Gachagua said the government has made adequate arrangements in accordance with the law to protect property during the Azimio demos.

“Those sponsoring your demos should stop living in denial. We are not cowered by your plans and we will not buy fear that you sold to President Kenyatta in the last regimes,” Gachagua said.

The second in command further called out the Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga saying a time has come when they need to accept and reconcile with the truth of losing the 2022 elections.

He said it was wrong for them to continue living in denial and cautioned that the Ruto administration will stay put and will not be intimidated by Raila and his team just as he did during Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

