Friday, March 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has reiterated that the ongoing joint security operation by the police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will wipe out bandits and cattle rustlers completely.

Speaking on Friday when he presided over a pass-out parade for new graduate and General Service Officer cadets at the military academy in Lanet, Nakuru, Ruto assured that all bandits will be brought to book and illegal firearms repossessed.

The head of state said all children will go back to school and announced that he has directed the military to work with the Ministry of Education to rebuild all destroyed learning institutions.

“The dangerously misguided idea that people can acquire illegal arms, mobilise to commit murder, robbery, violence and other criminal acts and in the process displace, torment, cause suffering and insecurity to communities, must and will come to an end,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks came barely two days after MPs from northern Kenya said they want the military to take full charge of the security operation.

The legislators asked Ruto to move to Parliament to seek approval to deploy the Kenya Defence Force in the troubled region.

The police are currently leading the security operation in the region with the assistance of KDF officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST