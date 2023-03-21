Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has announced that his coalition will carry out mass protests twice a week.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Raila declared that they will be taking to the streets every Monday and Thursday.

The demos will commence next week.

“On the second phase we will begin protests on Monday and Thursday starting next week,” he said.

On Monday, Raila announced that opposition protests will be held weekly.

Speaking in Kamukunji, he said the mass action will not end until Kenyans get what is rightfully theirs.

“Tumeanza vita. Kila jumatatu kutakuwa na mgomo. Kutakuwa na maandamano. Vita imeanza haitaisha mpaka wakenya wapate haki yao,” Raila said.

Raila Odinga’s call is a huge blow to Kenyans, especially Nairobians since they will be staying at home to avoid being caught in demos which are usually chaotic and disorderly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST