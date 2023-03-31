Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – The Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed plans by Kenya Kwanza government to test a theory being held by many that if you arrest Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, Kenya will burn like hell.

This is after he disclosed that plans were in top gear to arrest Raila for leading protests that he termed destructive.

Ichung’wah, vehemently defended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attacks by Azimio, argued that nothing would happen if Raila was arrested.

According to Ichung’wah, top Azimio leaders, including their parliamentary leaders Opiyo Wandayi and Stewart Madzayo, had also been arrested and nothing happened, saying the same will be when Raila is arrested.

He noted that the country could no longer be held hostage by blackmail from Odinga.

“If one allows blackmail to continue, it never stops. I know there is widespread fear that if he is arrested, then the temperatures will rise, making it ungovernable.

“I want to tell you, without fear of contradiction, that nothing will happen to Kenya if Odinga is arrested,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.